Lollapalooza confirms the new date for the show, Travis Scott Brazil

Rapper Travis Scott is present in São Paulo at the end of the year.

At the beginning of this month, after days of speculation and trepidation on the part of the fans, the staff at the Lollapalooza in Brazil has finally announced that the festival would be postponed to 4, 5 and 6 of December, on account of a global pandemic of a coronavirus. As Lollapalooza in Chile and Argentina, remarcaram the event in August, the brazilian has decided to hold the event and only at the end of the year.

On the occasion, the team at Lolla has assured you that the headlines at the time, Guns N Roses, The Strokes, and Travis Scott, they confirmed the dates are rescheduled. Next to the official notice of the rescheduling of the event, the fans became upset after a song in Astroworld to remove the dates from the LollaBR on the agenda of the official.

Right now, the organization has confirmed the new date for the submission of the Individual to the festival. The first show of the hip hop music sensation from the moment it is scheduled for Saturday, December 5th. In addition to revealing the news, the LollaBR said that the full line-up of the event will be announced soon. It seems that a lot of the artists that were scheduled to show up originally in April, they should not be able to close a deal to the end of December.

The postponement of the festival to follow the preventive measures recommended by the brazilian Ministry of Health because of the pandemic of the Coronavirus, which has affected the world. The staff of the festival, says that all tickets and wristbands purchased for the original dates will be valid on the date rescheduled and full details will be sent to all of the holders of the tickets.

Be sure to stay tuned for any new info on the LollaBR in the near future and check out the post in the organization below.