Margot Robbie is going to play a man in a new role

Have you ever imagined Margot Robbie as a man’s? As it is, this is what’s going to happen to the artist of harley quinn, who has just come out of the theaters with his film, and with the relative success of the public – rather than the chaos caused by the coronaviruses and the opening and closing of the theatres in the world.

After a documentary on The Life of the Tigers in the Series, which was, very, now, will be released in a mini-series about the owner of the zoo, Joe Exotic, and a call-up notice must be interpreted as the exotic, the Tiger King.

The statement came from the host of the podcast, Joe’s Exotic: the Tiger King, Robert Moorre, which said that even though Sam Rockwell’s a great type, he would prefer to see a call-up notice in the paper, according to the information on the portal FRONT.

“My preference, and this is crazy, this is Margot Robbie. I think it would be to interpret Joe’s a version with the genders switched,” he said.

“Just look at her eyes. That’s the thing, if you look in her eyes, she’s got these eyes that are equal to those of Joe’s… I Think it would do a great job in the role.”, said.

Most recently, Margot Robbie has said that he thinks the release of James Gunn’s for the Squadron’s Bombers in a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes: “I Can tell you that it’s going to be awesome, and again, and again it’s very interesting to see what a filmmaker is different, you can do it with comic books, these characters, and the Harley. I’m in love with you James, do you think that’s interesting about it, compared to you I’m so cold! [Yan] David [Ayer] it. He is a fan of the comics, then you know that you are always going to be rooted in the source material, and that it has always been important to me.”

Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Idris Elba , John Cena, Nathan Fillon, Storm Reid, Peter Capaldi, Flula Borg, Alice Braga, Michael Rooker, Pete Davidson, and Sean Gunn are in the cast.

A journalist specializing in the entertainment, consumer websites and cinemaníaco of the book.

Comments