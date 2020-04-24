Marvel Studios confirms that Robert Downey Jr. in the Black Widow

Last year, there were early rumors that Robert Downey, Jr. it would be the end of the The Black Widowthe first film in the soil of your goals.

And now, on to the announcement of the new date for the world premiere of The Black Widowthat went on from April 30 to November 6, walt Disney has updated the casting call, which confirm Robert Downey Jr. it is the movie for you.

This information was confirmed by a journalist Kyle Buchananthat was a new list of the cast. With the film taking place in between The Civil War and The Infinite Warthe speculation is that his is a scene of Tony Stark thrown out of the film to the end of 2016.

Like a confirmation more than a hint of Tony in the MCU? Leave your opinion in the comments, and keep watching the The legacy of comic books in order to not miss any news!

Read on for the synopsis of the film: “Natasha Romanoff faces the darker parts of her passing, whenever there is a dangerous conspiracy linked to its history. Haunted by a force that’s not going to stop until we take her In to deal with her history as a spy, and the relations are broken up, that she had left behind before he became an Avenger”.

The Black Widow it will be directed by Cate Shortland (Lore), with a script by Eric Pearson (“Thor: Ragnarok). The cast of your account, of course, with Scarlett johansson as the Black Widow, and David Harbour, as Alexei Shostakov, also known as the Guardian, Red, Rachael Weisz as the Iron Lady, Florence Pugh as Yelena, O. T. Fagbenle as for Manson, and a lot of others. The film will premiere on the day On November 6,.

