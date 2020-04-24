Millie Bobby Brown is the Enola Holmes in the new film in the Series

It is likely that you will get to know Millie Bobby Brown out, due to the role of the Game in the series Stranger Thingsone of the biggest hits of the Series. The actress, even one that is so new, it is gaining more and more space, and the respect due to his great performance, and the expectation is that your book’s success to expand even more.

Most recently, Millie was confirmed to be the main character of the film Enola Holmesthe younger sister of detective Sherlock Holmes, which are one of the well as the most iconic in the history, is to be construed in a production of Henry Cavill.

The direction is in the hands of Harry Bradbeer, well-known for driving Fleabaga major focus of the Emmy-nominated after getting out of victory in several different categories. This time, Enola Holmes, has all it takes to sell the more successful of the Series!

What do we know about the Enola Holmes is up to now

Enola Holmes it is based on a story by Nancy Springer, the language, the more young and playful, and follows the life of a girl from the age of 14 that follows in the footsteps of his older brother like him. The environment is the England of the 1880’s full of mysteries waiting to be solved, and the girl wastes no time.

It is not known exactly when production on the film will begin by the financial crisis of the coronavirus, which does not allow for the gathering of so many people in the same room. The announcement did not give any further details apart from the revelation of the cast for the production.

Even the big names have been confirmed in the film, as Helena Bonham Carter, Sam Claflin, and Fiona Shaw, in addition to the Millie Bobby Brown in the role of Enola Holmes, in a new production of the Series and Henry Cavill as her brother the extremely well-known, short stories.

The text is written by Flavio Motta, Coutinho and continue along via Nexperts.