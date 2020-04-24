More re-color the hair, do make-trendy-and more: 5 times the creative for the actress in quarantine.

Maisa Silva has been investing in a number of creative hobbies to the game in the host state. Change of social isolation because of the coronavirus, the host of the SHOW has not only helped us with the house, but used all her influence to give you tips on what to do in the home to more than 31 million followers. The reference to beauty and style, she has encouraged fans to engage in physical exercises, taught to you step-by-step make-up trends and more. With this in mind, the Purepeople together the five best moments!

Maisa Silva as he trains at home

This week, the More she began the day by working out at home. Viewing of the body is more slender, the empowering, keeping furniture from a room, and demonstrated some of the exercises you have practiced, such as squats and sit-ups. “The one thing that has helped me during this period of time in the home, it is the practice of physical exercise, whether it is watching videos, dancing, or stretching, a workout easy-to-use, and fast,” he said. Fernanda Souza has commented on the initiative: “very Good, Ma! It is not a good pro body, and it’s good for the head too!!! Healthy mind, healthy body”. Musa fitness Gracyanne Barbosa, she added: “That is the pride of my musinha”.