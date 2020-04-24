North West and Penelope Disick are going to a birthday party for JoJo Siwa

North West and Penelope Disick attended the celebration of 16 years of age – Sweet 16 (just like at the age of 15 in Brazil of the youtuber JoJo Siwa.

Daughter of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian had fun with the famous ” influencer girl who sings and dances for the kids in the videos posted on the platform.

The party was held in West Hollywood at the Nickelodeon tv channel, and was called the Singer of Dream Meaning.

Recently, the North took a much more on the channel, Well, as Kim is leaving her in the care of the influencer for a couple of hours.