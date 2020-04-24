“Nothing will be as before.”

Prior to the pandemic, she said that it was routinely used, “I Am for the last 8 years playing the lady of the house, which is something that I have never had in your life… I was just getting out of the house to go to the dentist, a visit with my little grandson, to make the grocery store and I fill up on food for my animals…”.

Rita also spoke out against the fact that people were relaxed in the care of the passing of the days of the years. I feel that it has not sunk into the race-the human that the virus that-voodoo-that reached the earth with a divine purpose for mankind to learn to respect all forms of life, and the change in force to the heads in charge of hiring for those who are in power all over the world. It is time to be at home, meditating, and praying. The human race has been a parasite on the planet. Once this pandemic is over, we will be forced to change, for our health-physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs. Nothing will be as it was before.”