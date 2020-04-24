“One World: Together At Home: Special designed for Lady Gaga has mobilized more than 270 million people around the world

On Saturday, the 18th of April, he was in the air-special “One World: Together, At Home.” Under the guardianship of Lady Gaga, it’s dezenos of the artists have passed through there, including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Rita Ora, Jessie J, Charlie, Puth, She and Sam Smith, among others. The aim of this was to raise funds for the World Health Organization in the fight against the coronavirus. And you did very well! The$ 127 million has been donated to the organization.

Questions from the audience, there were more than 70 million people around the world, according to the website Deadline. It is difficult to account for, since the appearance was shown in 175 countries, and in multiple TELEVISION and digital platforms. Some of the countries that have not disclosed data on the audience, so that the account can grow even more.

Only in the United States, with a view on the main TV stations have opened, an estimated 20.7 million viewers, only in a couple of hours. Before you said it, too, was only a few hours of pre-show.