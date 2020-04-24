Pandemic: Demi Lovato calls out for help-psychological – Present

Rt Lovato he made an appeal on social networks for all of their fans, who are going through physical and emotional issues for the sake of the the pandemic the new one coronaviruses.

On Monday, October 20, the singer announced on his account Instagram it has helped with the launch of the Mental Health Fund which is supporting four organisations in the counselling message.

“It’s very important for people to have these lines, because at times you’ll feel alone and you don’t know where to go or who to turn to,” he said Lovato the People’s magazine.

“Are you afraid of, that these thoughts you’re having are too dark. It is because of this that it came to be. It can provide help to those who are suffering”, he justified.

Remember, she has been an example in the fight against mental illness, since you’ve already battled all the way against anxiety, depression, and drug addiction.

Read more: a Wedding in sight? Videos Rt Lovato think of this step