‘Parks and Recreation’ is going to win, especially with the vault – 23/04/2020

“Parks and Recreation” will return with its full line-up for the special benefit of 30 minutes which will be released April 30th on NBC, during the quarantine of the coronavirus.

By this time, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) is determined to stay in touch with your friends and colleagues, during a period of social distancing.

In addition to Poehler, although they will be back, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’heir.

The co-creator, Mike Schur, and several of the writers for the original series have contributed to the project.

The special will raise money for the fund from Feeding America, the largest charitable organization in the fight against hunger in the country, and for the coronavirus.

The sponsors, State Farm, and the Subaru’s will make donations, matching the$ 150 billion. At NBCUniversal, the cast and producers of “Parks and Rec” have pledged more than US$ 500 billion in grants to 21 may.

“Like a lot of other people, and we were looking for a way to help, and we feel that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” said Schur.

“I have sent you an e-mail, hoping to win all of them I have answered in 45 minutes. Our long-standing team of Parks and Recreation, brought together over a slice of the 30 minutes in the life of the Pawnee, and we hope that you all will enjoy it. And to give! “he said.

“Parks and Recreation” had seven consecutive seasons, from 2009 to 2015.