Pregnant, Katy Perry shares selfie without makeup on and the fans off the praise. See you!

Katy Perry is following in caring for the good of your unborn child, in the midst of the pandemic, the world of the coronavirus. The singer, who has announced that it will be her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, by the middle of the clip, “” Never Worn White at the beginning of the month, it has shown that it is by practicing social distancing, by posting on Instagram a photo of pre-insulation, and one with a selfie with no make-up.

Pre-quarantine one-half of the years. I hope your plans are to stay in the house tonight, including whether to join me in an episode of the cute and cheery as an American Idol judge, recorded in the paradise of Hawaii, in the months of January and February,” she wrote.

The photo caught the attention of the visitors, who made it a point to leave a comment in the midst of the rave reviews. “Excuse me, do you have the 35 or the 25-year-old?”, he wrote to a fan. “Your skin is perfect”, tweeted another.

On the morning of this Monday (30), the singer gave an interview to a radio station from australia, he talked about waiting for their first child and it took me some time to feel completely ready to be a mother.

“I was the little girl, or I’m still that girl who had those boxes of clothes for babies, before they can even think about that or Orlando Bloom,” she said [via People]. “I’m excited about it, and, as I said, I have a couple of nieces and a nephew for whom I am obsessed.”

“I think that everything is changing all the time, forever. I wasn’t ready a few years ago, and I’ve worked for it, and now I’m really ready,” he said.