Prison, Fiona Apple, is delicious, and the poetic drive home

DISK to Fetch The Bolt CuTters, Fiona Apple (it’s available on streaming platforms) //Disclosure

With batucadas, whispers and noises, random sounds, the new album from the Fiona Apple it was written in-house, and it allows the fans to feel intimate with the singer. It is an encouragement for them: “for the past eight years have not listened to for a fresh approach to the american singer, who lives in prison in between your dog while in the fight against depression. Their songs, sound and unpretentious, yet loaded with poetry and the right to kill her. The title track has backing vocals from Cara Delevingne and even the barking of the help of his four dogs. Shameika it talks about bullying and Drumset you have the percussion is outstanding.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries