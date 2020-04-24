Pulse (2006) – Tv Critic

Today, the discussions in Spanish on the internet is considered by some as outdated, or perhaps discussed too much, after all, from the Game of War and The Netboth in 1983 and 1995, and the culture of cybersecurity was presented dramatically, such as the scope of a human life, filled with both advantages and disadvantages. Seems logical that there is a lot of interesting possibilities on the internet, a medium that has promoted what I will call here the “democratization of globalization”. To be a global it was no longer exclusive to the elite, but at the same time as the demands of the market have demanded greater access to the other segments of the society, and all the connections have been improved and today, taking account of the proportion, we’re all in the same boat as apps, social networking sites, some of them with the packet of data is sophisticated and the others are dependent on the offers a limited, but, in general, a large portion of that has access to the blessed sign, that he allows us to be a part of the cyberculture.

Press, remake of the japanese Kairobrings people at a particular point in the narrative, they are seeking to be a part of a life which is free of any signs of any other network free wi-fi. The mind, directed by Jim Sonzero, a filmmaker who directed and guided by the script from Wes Craven and Ray Wright, is the supposed (and later proven) the invasion of ghosts, they can come into our physical realm via the internet. The problem is that these entities don’t just want to do it for a short period. They are promoting fear and dread, in particular, for the sake of the music and sound design by Steven Avila is in charge of hearing the exhaustive, when these monsters appear to be in the party and, as a result, for the spectators in attendance dark too angst-ridden for the soundtrack of the Elia Apiral, always noisy, due to the use of the heavy metal is almost deafening.

In view of the above, then fear: the presence of the supernatural, not only do they want to be in the area, but also to promote a wave of suicide for those who choose to insist on to contact us. It all begins when Hattie (Kristen Bell), a devoted student of Psychology, bears witness to the death of her boyfriend Josh (Jonathan Tucker), a young woman who carries the virus in his personal computer, and you don’t even imagine that they access the pages that are connected to the areas most difficult in the cyber world. She has faced the grief goes on with his life, but that you are constantly receiving some of the messages in the brief phrase,” help me.” Intrigued, Hattie sets out to find answers, the standard of these films, until he meets Dexter (Ian Somerholder), the purchaser of the notebook of His. At first she believes it all to be a joke in poor taste, but the truth is far more dire than a simple act of human wickedness.

It turns out that it was used on a network free wi-fi dangerous, and the opening of the portal that brought the ghost to its size. Now, in the struggles of all those involved in it to survive the terrible beings, were created by the team of Kevin O’neill, visual effects supervisor, the creatures that are going to leave people in peace when, and only when there is no signal on the internet. The message in the future? The allegory is pure, for all the ills of cyberculture on our daily lives. This can be seen by way of very good in the first half of the film, when one of the characters to sell the DVDS, including works that have yet to be released a few months after the point in question, a joke, with the effects of piracy. The internet Pressit is the site of the destruction, or the place of establishment of the mayhem.

To tell you the story, the direction, the photography, invest in a blue shade that reminds us of the movies, the theme of cyber. Signed by the Mark Group, and the industry is the competent authority in the development of the dark corners, and the depth-of-field in order to make us fear for the fate of the characters, like the stories of zombies, it’s pessimistic and it is in agreement with the idea that we have reached a point so advanced in the destruction, in this case, the relationship with these ladies, they don’t, there is no turning back. The main characters seem to be able to find the way to salvation, but to do so, it is necessary to live, that there is no “connection,” as it is in the interest of keeping yourself safe from the creatures of the structured design and production by Gary B. Matteson, which is considered as an exaggerated/poorly designed for the most discerning spectators.

In the course of their 90-minute Press it brings problems in its implementation, especially in the screenplay, after all, a lack of charisma to the characters in their story. In addition, there is a lack of needs that drama is really exciting, and something that’s going to make us bleed for the destinations listed. Isabella Fuentes (Christina Millian) and Stone (Rick Gonzalez) are all supporting actors, who appear on the scene to help the main character, in the exercise of their mission in the search for a resolution to the conflict. The teacher in Cardiff (Zach Grenier) is the one in the everyday life of academic, Hattie, well-balanced, with Dr. Waterson (Ron Rifkin), a therapist who serves as the explanation of the psychological profile of the character. In addition, a film medium, with no great moments of intensity, it’s probably meant to be something more powerful, but unfortunately did not achieve the goals and objectives of their journey in dramatic fashion.

Press — United States, 2006

Address: Jim Sonzero

Written by: Wes Craven, Ray Wright

The cast:Amanda Tepe, Christina Milian, Ian Somerhalder, Jonathan Tucker, Kristen Bell, Rick Gonzalez, Riki Lindhome, Samm Levine, Tate Hanyok

Length: The first 90 minutes.