‘Redemption’ gets a new clip with Chris Hemsworth and David Harbour; Watch it!

The Netflix released a new video for one of the ‘The rescue‘ (Approach), a full-of-action, starring Chris Hemsworth.

Check it out:

The film will be released in the Netflix tomorrow (the 24th)!

The plot of ‘theThe rescue‘ with a mission-man’s a Rake, a fearless soldier of fortune in the black market, which is a part in the search for the heir of an international criminal kidnapped on the territory of the enemy. With nothing to lose, and Rake, you will need to use all your skills to prove to yourself that you are still alive, from the inside out.

Check out the trailer:

Take the time to watch it:

Sam Hargravethat was a stunt double for the Chris Evans in the movies USINGdirected the production.

The cast also includes Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour.

Netflix announces super-hero movie, with Keanu Reeves, and produced by the brothers of the Russian