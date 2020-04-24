Rolling Stone magazine · Hugh Jackman found ‘cute’, that’s Chris Pratt, dressed as Wolverine during the quarantine

During the quarantine, the star of ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy, it was the “time” of the Marvel comics and was into the X-Men

To escape to a place of quarantine against coronaviruses, Chris Prattsuperstar of the Guardians of the Galaxypublished in stories for a picture with the hair and beard standing on end. “The Wolverine in the quarantine,” she wrote in the caption. Those who loved it and was Hugh Jackmanthat he lives a mutant in the movies The Marvel comic.

Nameperformer The Wolverine for nearly two decades, recompartilhou in the picture Pratt. Put a sticker on the picture says “cute” or “sweet” in English. although this is not a reaction to the general. See the following:

+++ READ MORE: See the first images of a female version of Captain America-a hero for the replacement of Steve Rogers in the Marvel

It’s not the first joke of the coronaviruses get involved Hugh Jackman and it’s the end of the Marvel comics. In the first half of march Ryan Reynoldsperformer Deadpooldonated$ 1 million to help buy food for the families and isolated. Until it became a running joke with a colleague to travel to:

“Take care of their bodies and their hearts,” he wrote Reynolds in the Twitter. “Make sure to leave room for the joy of it. Call someone on the phone who are isolated and need connection. The number of Hugh Jackman it’s 1-555-😢-the SAME)”.

+++ READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds release scene-never-before-seen Deadpool giving a beating Ajax in honor of Kenny Rogers, who died on Friday

+++ BIOGRAPHY OF THE STROKES: THE RISE AND FALL OF THE HOODLUMS IN NEW YORK CITY