Rolling Stone magazine · the Star of the Sex Education, she is Canada wants to stop being compared to Margot Robbie

On Sunday, the 19th, Emma Mackeyactress of the Maeve Wiley in The Sex Education a series of Netflix – he told the The Independent “that you want people to stop comparing it to the Margot Robbie.

According to Canadathe comparison has some validity: “Really, I don’t see anything. It’s lovely to be compared to the Margot Robbiebut I prefer, above all, we are the people to focus on the work that the two of us, we’re doing it, and not in appearance.”

The actress is tired of the comparisons, we also talked about the problem of the appearance of the film industry: “Hollywood produces, with the same look and feel, and we love to put people in boxes,” he said Canada. “It’s just something that we do as a species, we categorize people, we always do”.

In spite of the criticism of the Canada, Margot Robbie you already proved that he was mistaken for an actress in the Sex Education: “A guy came up to me, I was eating a burger. They say, ‘I loved you in the Sex Educationthis program is so cool that we get to watch it’. And I was like, ‘I’m sorry, I’m not the one'”.

