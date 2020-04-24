Ryan Reynolds brings together a team of the military in the trailer for the a-Squad of 6

Squad 6new movie Michael Bay in the Netflixhe had his trailer, full released. The video was originally shown during a panel for the platform streaming in the CCXP19. See above.

The story of a group of people with special skills are recruited by a leader (Ryan Reynoldsand they have their deaths faked for the team, which is facing a criminal.

In addition to Reynolds, the film has in its cast Mélanie Laurent (Bastardos Inglórios), Payman Maadi (The Separation Of), Corey Hawkins (Undercover in the Klan), Adria Arjona (Operation Of The Border), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Hit man: the Day of the Soldier), Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse), Lior Raz (Faudaand Dave Franco (The trick of a Master).

Squad 6 making his debut in the Series in the December 13,.