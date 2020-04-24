Sam Smith and Demi Lovato to compete in the Olympics of drag in the video for “I’m Ready”

Sam Smith has released a new single, “I’m Ready”), in partnership with the Demi Lovato. In the video above, the artists corremcom drag queens, they do the wrestling, and win medals at the summer Olympic Games are full of glitter – watch.

The song “I’m Ready”, will be part of the upcoming album of Smith’s that had the release been postponed because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The album, which still doesn’t have a new title, to be called To Die Forbut the singer has decided to change the name of the job, so don’t think that is appropriate to the present time.

Smith, released in the fall of 2017 to their last album The Thrill of It All (please read our critique), the album that introduced in Brazil at Lollapalooza 2019 – here’s how it was in the show. In the past year, he has also performed with the the single, “How Do You Sleep?”.