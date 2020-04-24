Songs: check out the very best of Lady Gaga on Thursday (23/04)

Our songs of Lady Gaga are all amazing on Thursday (23/04), you will be amazed and will want to share it with all of you. In this way, we have songs for WhatsApp status for the caption of the photo alone, it’s for the caption of the photo of love to send to your crush, pieces of music, short for the girl to use it as a message in a Chat, and, finally, the pieces of the empowerment that you can share, check it out.

Songs from Lady Gaga to the status of the following

“I feel good, I’m in the news. But after stumbling on to me, and I fall, I I stand up, and then I’m fine.”

“I don’t care what people think of me…. I don? t care about what people think of them the same.”

“Even though the trials of life make you feel moved, provoked, or teased, praise him, and to love yourself.”

Travel to the caption of a photo of myself

“My mother told me when I was a young man, and that we are all born as a superstar.”

“I believe in love and I’m always on the hunt for the formula that will allow me to figure it out.”

“I’m beautiful in my way because God makes no mistakes.”

“Don’t tell me that I’m less than my freedom.”

Excerpts from the music to the legend of the picture: love

“The part of me that is in you, you will never have to die.”

“There are no rules and no limits when it comes to love.”

“When you look at me, and the whole world goes away. I will always remember us like this.”

The best things to send to your crush

“When we first met, I never thought that I’d fall. I never thought that I would find myself lying in your arms.”

“My dream is our story, our fairy-tale.”

“All your words are like poems to me.”

Excerpts from the music of Lady Gaga in a short time, use it as a message on WhatsApp

“Life is so simple.”

“She hides true love.”

“My love needs faith’.

“I tried to be normal, but it’s just boring.”

Sentence of empowerment

“Then, ” lift up your head, little girl, you still can go a long way.”

“Some women choose to follow men, and some choose to follow their dreams.”

“Go on and push strongly for what you believe in, you will be surprised, you’re a lot stronger than you think.”

