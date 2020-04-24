Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas donate 100 meals to the hospital in Los Angeles – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas (Photo: playback/instagram)

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas you are among the many celebrities who give back to the workers at the front line in the midst of a pandemic of a coronavirus.

The two were joined by producer Phil McIntyre, and the wife, Shonda, and helped in the am to promote the campaign, “Fueling the Fearless”- to Provide the kind of fearless, in a free translation, for donating 100 meals to the hospital in Los Angeles.

“Thank you very much @joejonas @sophiet @philymack @shondamcintyre by donating 100 meals to the East LA Doctors Hospital. This hospital is located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles and serves a community that is very disadvantaged, with the resources and support are limited. The staff work tirelessly to care for the community, and they are often overlooked. By means of this kind of sponsorship, it is paid in full, I alikisgreektaverna and its donors, to provide a moment of relief for a team that’s very gratifying. A hot meal is that you know that we are all in this together,” he said with a publication’s Instagram

The campaign is Fueling The Fearless is to buy the meals from small restaurants to give to the staff of the hospital who are on the front line of the anti-COVID-19.

You’ve tapped into the Beauty of Everything today? Every day has a new rating of the product in the most diverse platform in the beauty of the country.