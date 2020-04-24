‘Sorry For Your Loss’: a Series featuring Elizabeth Olsen has been cancelled after two seasons

The Facebook Watch he announced that a series ‘Sorry For Your Loss’ it was cancelled after only two seasons as a starter. The information of the And.

We don’t know the reason for the decision, but it is believed to be due to the low ratings.

The story follows Leigh, a syndicated columnist who offers advice, and those whose life is turned upside down due to the sudden death of her husband, Matt, who had signed it. The narrative follows her journey as she begins her grieving process with the help of her sister, Jean, who is also struggling with its own internal problems, and try to get rid of their drug addiction. This course can also count on the help of her mom Amy, and brother, Matt, Danny.” And, as Leigh starts to clean up his house, and, by means of the tragic events, he / she will also find out that her husband kept a number of secrets.

Kelly Marie Tran, Mamoudou Athie, Marie Tran, Janet McTeer and Jovan Adepo to round off the cast.

Take the time to watch it: