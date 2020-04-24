The course of the Story, The interview of princess Diana, who placed it in the court of the british of the head to the bottom

In 1995, Lady Di, took part in a story of television which, when viewed, appalled by the great majority of the population, and the royal family

Diana, princess of Wales, was the first wife of prince Charles Philip, the son of queen Elizabeth ii II. THE woman, who was the icon of beauty, and it was referred to as the “Lady Di”, has always attracted the attention of the society.

It was no different back in 1995. That same year, she gave an interview to journalist Martin Bashir on the BBC, which has gone down in history. When you see, the story struck a large part of the population, and the royal family.

Lady Di, wearing the dress, which came to be known as a classic “revenge” Credit: Getty Images

The first

It all started when she allowed the reporter, filmasse an interview in earnest on the whole. However, only a few people knew about what was going to happen.

Some 23 million people stood up in front of the television to watch a program on Panorama, Diana, because it was her first interview after her marriage to prince Charles. At that time, the king’s 34-year-old was not afraid to expose his thoughts, and took a strong stand against the royal family, by claiming that the monarchy was no longer relevant.

Nevertheless, his greatest revelation was yet to come. “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit full,” claimed the princess for his relationship with Charles and a mistress, Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles Credit: Handout

At that time, it wasn’t a secret that the crown prince had taken to his infidelity in a television documentary. However, for the moment, don’t let it be the history, since Diana spoke publicly for the first time on the issue. A little while later, she came up with the question of whether Charles really would be a king, and that is appropriate.

The man who stole the heart of a princess

After discussion on the matter, But Di said it was only through the betrayal of her husband, that her marriage was over, she admitted that she was involved with another man. Without a doubt, this was the only one of the news in bombastic of the day. She said that he loved James Hewitt’s, and that they were in a relationship for more than five years of age.

In the meantime, the roses did not last for a very long time. After the revelation, and James, he betrayed the princess, to spread the secrets of the love of in Princess in Love, a new book from the author, Anna Pasternak. In a short time, the man has become one of the most hated in Britain, as Diana was completely beloved by the audience.

In addition to this, the revelation, had resulted in various rumors, such as that of James, was the real father of prince Harry. However, Ross denied the claim, since he and she met just after the birth of the child.

While a lot of people have interpreted the interview as a cry for help, the other did not understand the motives of his conduct. However, it’s Simone Simmons, a close friend of Lady Di and Sarah Ferguson, the duchess of York, had encouraged the princess to talk to the radio station to report on your charity.

Simone Simmons, the duchess of York and princess Diana Credit: Handout

For the life of the royals

By focusing on the issues of life, such as princess Diana, has claimed that he suffered from depression after the birth of William. “I’ve been ill with depression and post-natal care, which no one disputes… and that in itself was a bit of a difficult one. Do you wake up in the morning feeling that you don’t want to get out of bed, you felt misunderstood, and very, very, very low in yourself. I have never had depression in my life.”

According to Diana, the royal family has not offered you support. “That’s given us all a new label,’ wonderful — Diana’s unstable and Diana’s mentally unbalanced. And, unfortunately, it seems to have continued over the years,” argued the princess, in an interview.

The Diana, Princess of Wales, in an official event / Credit: Getty Images

In addition to that, Lady Di said he did not expect to become queen, and that he didn’t believe in himself, Charles had wanted to become a king. Nevertheless, he said that the whole system needed a revamp.

The ‘dark side’ of the interview

By 2016, the newspaper, the Mail on Sunday’s you searched for the documents prior to the interview. According to the communication, the staff of the BBC, there was a letter, along with the princess, and in order to slander the Palace, tower of london and its people. In the meantime, the ex-secretary of a princess Patrick Jephson, said to the Mail that I already knew about the interview, and that Diana was sorry for his involvement.

“I don’t think that the scales have fallen from his eyes, and then, all of a sudden, what had been a scheme, subversive, or bold, or however they [a BBC] they had dressed up for her – all of a sudden, in the cold light of day, it seemed like a good idea. I realized that this was the first time she’s thought of it really as the real world would react,” claimed Jephson.

Diana and Charles were separated when the interview took place, but she was still a part of the world. However, the matter was put to the carrying out of the termination of the relationship.

