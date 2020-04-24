the CRAP that almost destroyed the franchise

Soon after this, actor Tyrese Gibson, who also appeared in Fast & Furious 8, as stated in the ENews! what is your relationship with The Rock was great, and they had no problem in the set. This statement only increased the speculation that the problem of The Rock, in fact, it was with Vin Diesel.

According to Page Six and TMZ, the two stars of Fast and Furious even attempted to meet up to talk. The encounter between Vin Diesel and The Rock, it came to pass, according to the sources of the two sites, on the 9th of August, 2016, the day after the posting of The Rock. However, according to TMZ, the two were able to come to terms, very on account of the large ego’s that they both have.

Sources from TMZ have pointed out at the time when the people are in favour of Vin Diesel said that the problem is on the set of the Fast and the Furious has always been The Rock. According to TMZ, The Rock would arrive, always late, and sometimes not at all appeared – and he had an attitude of “diva”, who were irritated by Vin Diesel’s deep.

On the other hand, Page Six had this to say to the contrary, saying that it was Vin Diesel who is behaving like a diva, he was always late and he blamed his co-workers.

Eight months after the initial confusion, the world premiere of Fast & Furious 8, And Vin Diesel tried to calm down the mood. In a recent interview with USA Today, he tore the kudos to The Rock.

