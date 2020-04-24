the CRAP that almost destroyed the franchise

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, the Rock, are two of the biggest names in Hollywood, but it looks like the stars of the franchise, Fast and the Furious don’t get along so well.
From 2016, with the celebration of american pointed out that two of the stars of the Fast and the Furious have a grudge that you just can’t seem to resolve.
In the article, we striped down all the crap in between Vin Diesel and The Rock, which threatened to destroy the franchise of the film. It all began during the filming of the Fast and the Furious 8, which was released in the fall of 2017. In a post on Instagram, which went live on the 8th day of August, 2016, on The Rock, he criticized his co-stars-male. According to the star, the women behaved well on the set, but some of the men were professionals, and, according to him, some of the attitudes that have ended up messing up her own performance in the long time. "My coworkers, the women are beautiful and I love all of them. My co-workers men and women are of a very different history. Some know how to behave like men, and they are true professionals, and others, is not the case. Those who behave in this way, they are too cowardly to change it. Among the. When you watch the film back in April and know that I am working on a few scenes, and my blood is literally boiling, you're going to be perceiving a good thing," said The Rock on the post.
Soon after this, actor Tyrese Gibson, who also appeared in Fast & Furious 8, as stated in the ENews! what is your relationship with The Rock was great, and they had no problem in the set. This statement only increased the speculation that the problem of The Rock, in fact, it was with Vin Diesel. According to Page Six and TMZ, the two stars of Fast and Furious even attempted to meet up to talk. The encounter between Vin Diesel and The Rock, it came to pass, according to the sources of the two sites, on the 9th of August, 2016, the day after the posting of The Rock. However, according to TMZ, the two were able to come to terms, very on account of the large ego's that they both have. Sources from TMZ have pointed out at the time when the people are in favour of Vin Diesel said that the problem is on the set of the Fast and the Furious has always been The Rock. According to TMZ, The Rock would arrive, always late, and sometimes not at all appeared – and he had an attitude of "diva", who were irritated by Vin Diesel's deep. On the other hand, Page Six had this to say to the contrary, saying that it was Vin Diesel who is behaving like a diva, he was always late and he blamed his co-workers. Eight months after the initial confusion, the world premiere of Fast & Furious 8, And Vin Diesel tried to calm down the mood. In a recent interview with USA Today, he tore the kudos to The Rock.
"I don't think the world understands how we're close in a way that was strange. I think that some of the things that are out of proportion. I don't think that's what [a postagem] it was his intention to do so. I know that he is fond of my work on the series. In my house, he is my Uncle In," said Vin Diesel. On the other side of The Rock, but "forgot" to thank for Vin Diesel on Instagram when it was to commemorate the end of production for Fast & Furious 8. When asked about it at the time, Vin Diesel has stated that "it has always protected all of the players, and The Rock is like a brother to me". In the end, they both admit to an altercation, but it is always stated that the discussions that were made because of "creative differences". Vin Diesel and The Rock go in the franchise, Fast and Furious, and they seem to be on good terms with each other, but clearly, the relationship between the two is far from being in a relationship. Fast and the Furious 9, is the next film in the franchise, will make his debut in April of 2021.
