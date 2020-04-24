The cult-of-Kanye-West-in-New-York-cancelled

In the background of Kanye West’s take Yankee Stadium in New York city for a major event in the religious as part of its Sunday service has been suspended. The rapper was expected to pair up with a spiritual guru, american-Osteen for the great body of the gospel, but the authorities forbade all shows and events for the next couple of months in the wake of the coronavirus.

The news was disclosed after the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, has announced plans to restrict all public gatherings of 50 people or less.

The sources of the website TMZ claim that the prophet Joel, and He’s still planning to host the event, with the Osteen’s doing a sermon, and to the West providing the music.

A source has confirmed that He understands the situation the world is living in, and the best part is, even temporarily postponing the event.

Recorded in France

At the beginning of march, Kanye West brought his worship to Sunday, in Paris, France. The husband of Kim Kardashian has arranged for a special meeting of the gospel-to a select group of celebrity guests in this country. According to the Los Angeles Times, a few people have had the privilege of participating in the cult of the lead singer.

The West was in France for the launch of her new collection of clothes from the Yeezy Season 8, from the Paris Fashion Week on Monday (2).

But on Sunday (the 1st), the rapper decided to take to the stage of the Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord, on the side of a church choir, and a piano to give her a set period a week to a select audience by invitation only.

Kim Kardashian was among the famous faces in the crowd, along with her sister, Kourtney, and is the creative director of Balmain, Olivier Rousteing.

The Sunday service began with music from the West, Jesus is King, and it ended with the music of the spiritual There Is A Balm in Gilead, said to the publication.