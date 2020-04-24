The fans are going to be able to watch one of the recordings of the special meeting of the “Friends”are

Six people are going to be able to be there with the cast on the Stage 24. All for a good cause – to raise money for America’s Food Fund.

The dream of thousands of fans of “Friends” you can make it a reality. Yes, six people will be able to watch the part of the recording of a special episode of the HBO’s Max, that’s going to meet with Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, and Joey – 16 years later. In addition to being a great opportunity for the fans, for the purpose of this is that this is an initiative of solidarity to support the fight against the pandemic worldwide of the new coronavirus.

The confirmation has to come from the actors themselves, from the series in the official Instagram. Not a fan, and five of your friends will even be able to get to know the stage and the original Stage 24 and, in the studio, Warner brothers. The Studio is in Burbank, California, usa. In the background, will be the special guests of the cast in the recording of the episode and still be able to drink a cup of coffee with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer on the famous Central Perk.

Courtesy of the initiative of solidarity, is the The All-In Challengethe platform is that it encourages the celebrities to auction off rides to his fans, to help support organisations to deliver the meals to the population with the greatest need. In this case, the total amount donated will be handed over to America’s Food Fund, which assists associations, such as Feeding America, World Central Kitchen, In the Kid’s Hungry, and Meals on Wheels.

There is also the possibility to give a 10 -, 25 -, 50 -, and 100-dollar – of course, the more you give, the more likely it is to be the fan chosen to get to know the cast of “Friends”. “Give what you can, every dollar counts. I can’t wait for you to get to know and be able to hug you when all this is finished,” he wrote to the actress Jennifer Aniston, in its publication on Instagram.

HBO’s Max will be released on the 27th of may in the united states. However, in this special episode of “Friends” will not be available on that platform at that time. There is still no date set for the release of this chapter, or this experience, for all the six fans are more lucky.