The film of the Series, with Sandra Bullock, and Viola Davis will have the rest of the cast is announced

According to the information of the Andthe actors Vincent D’onofrio and Jon Bernthal if you need to have Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis in a thriller, still untitled, to be produced by Netflix.

The actor has been seen most recently in the series “Godfather of Harlem“ while Bernthal has worked for the last film, the academy award-nominated, “Ford vs Ferrari“. Both of them were working together on the second season of the series Netflix, “Daredevil“ where Bernthal was Frank Castle, and the actor was Wilson Fisk.

Richard Thomas (from the series “a”Tell Me Your Secrets“ ) Linda Emond (“Project Gemini“), Emma Nelson (“Where Are You, Bernadette?“), Aisling Franciosi (“The Nightingale“) and Rob Morgan (from the series “a”Stranger Thingsthere have been confirmed in the movie.

The second film from the partnership between Bullock and Netflixthe plot tells the story of Ruth, a woman who has spent half of her life imprisoned, and now faces the daunting prospect of rebuilding her life, and who is irresistibly drawn to the place that’s haunted the small town for the Upper Hanging Stones Farm. In spite of trying to focus on the future and her new boyfriend, Brad, Ruth is unable to forget her past, and her younger sister, Katie, who she was forced to leave behind. Outraged to learn that the woman who had killed his father, has been released, Kieran and Steve Whelan, is keen to exact revenge. The belief that life would be worth on the other, the two brothers decide to take the law into their own hands. But, as far as they are able to go on? Can they really do to her what she did with her father?

The film will, under the direction of Nora Fingscheidt (“Systemsprenger”and the script from Christopher McQuarrie (“Mission: Impossible – The Effect Of The Fallout” ) in addition to the co-production of Graham King’s (“Bohemian Rhapsody”).

The premiere of the film has not yet been released by the Netflix. Currently, the production is going on in the world.