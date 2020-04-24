the king and queen of CCXP 2019

The CCXP19 he finished, and, as always, is in the OmeleteLive he has received a lot of artists who have passed through the halls, including the Cinemark XD. On the Thursday (5th) has begun and with it all again at the end of the The birds-of-Prey the director Her Hand.

When you arrive at the studio, Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jessica And Jay Of The Basque Country, Jurnee Smollet-Bell, and Hand, they were extremely friendly and had a moment of real connection with By Patricia Gomes and Natália Bridi. The response from the public was amazing, and the actors even attempted a little bit of Portuguese.

Another highlight, challenging time on the sixth (6th) it was an interview with the villains from the classic novels of the The globeincluding Renata Sorrah, Agatha Moreira and Mateus Solano.. They reveleram in the process, the interpreter of the character, and Solano has revealed how he was changing-He of the long The love of Life. Henry Cavill it came as a surprise to the panel of the Netflix on The Witcher mr Arthur Eloi.

Kevin Feigepresident of the Marvel Studiosalso gave us a great interview for a live-in and has revealed interesting details about the future of the USINGincluding the impact of WandaVision and as a The Eternal you can connect with them The avengers.

But there’s no denying that Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot they were one of the highlights of the CCXP19. The two of them were on the Sunday (8th) and it had the fans, who were hoping for the rise of the two into the studio. At the time, and even Wonder Woman sang to the sea, to all the fans who have followed the video to the outside world.

The second most prominent Ryan Reynoldsthat was on live in a couple of days. On the first day there was an incident at the finish of the star, and, in addition to the support of the fans, the star has shown a great professionalism in the preocuopar with whom he fell out, and go to the interview then. For all of these reasons, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds they were the kings of the CCXP19. Check it out above, and our OmeleTV on the subject matter.