The Kit of the make-up of JoJo Siwa, is collected to have an asbestos | Pop’s & Art

The kit of the make-up of JoJo Siwa, which was developed in partnership with a network of stores, accessories, Claire”s, it was considered to be hazardous after testing found the presence of asbestos in the composition.

The fact was that the Department of Food and Drugs, to the FDA in the United States, which has issued a warning to consumers to stop immediately using it.

Designed for fans of the singer and a youtuber from 16 years of age, with the kit also contained a shadow, and two glitter lip balms and nail Polish for her nails. It has been taken out of the stores, where it was available.

“Today, the FDA is touting the results of testing for asbestos in a cosmetic and a wake-up call to consumers not to use two of the new products that have had a positive result for a substance have been collected,” reads the note published on the 6th of June of that year. The image brings the product to the signing of the Well.

Asbestos is a group of substances that are considered cancer-causing by the World Health Organization.

According to the press release on the website of the department, this is not the first time that the Claire’s will be notified. He was issued a similar warning on any other product on the net is in mid-march.

Up to the time of writing this report, the united states and his staff had not been given in respect of the subject matter.

