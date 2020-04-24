The mother-of-Chris-Evans persuaded the actor to accept the role of Captain America

One of the main names of the first 10 years of the USING, Chris Evans I never hid who struggled before to accept the offer to live on the Steve Rogers/Captain America in the theaters. In a new interview with the magazine Esquireit was revealed that the mother of the actor, Lisa Evans, was the one who convinced him to play Bandeiros.

Accustomed to roles in films such as less far-reaching or criticized by the public as the their work in the The Fantastic Four -, Evans will not want to miss out on the life in common that is brought before it appears on the the new. “The greatest fear of it was lost in the anonymity of” says the the actor’s hand. “He said, ‘I’ve got a career where I can work with what you like, I can walk with my dog and no one bothers me or wants to talk to me, I can do whatever I want’”.

Lisa, however, is made for the child to see the benefits of accepting the role in the Captain America: The First Avenger. “I said, ” hey, do you want to serve for the rest of your life? If you do this, you will have the opportunity. You’ll never have to worry about the rent. If you take on the role, you just have to decide that it’s not going to affect your life negatively it’s going to improve on it””.

Thanks to the advice of his mother, Evans has appeared in nine different films in the MCU, including the small tips on the Thor: The Dark World and Spider-man: The Return Homeif a retiree in the role of Captain America in the Upcoming Deadlinefrom 2019 at the latest.

The legacy of that character will be the subject of a series of The Hawk and The man of war in Winterthe Disney+.

Produced by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stanthe cast of the The Falcon and the Soldier in the Winter it also brings a Daniel Brül how to The baron We did and Whyatt Russell as an Agent American. With six episodes in production to be released in Disney in August 2020without a date set so far.