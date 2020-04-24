The new film from Cameron Boyce has the first official images disseminated

Thursday, (5/3), the Just Jared we have shown the first photos of the movie Runtwith all the actors Cameron Boyce and Nicole and Elizabeth as main characters. This is the last work of the actor, who passed away in 2019. In the following images, we see the pair is in a very cute. And look at that, the news is good: although the film ever be released, has already won a prize!

During the film festival The Mammoth, Runt it took the Prize for the Audience.” The father-of-Cameron did a blog post on your social media networks to thank you for the recognition. He wrote the following: Thank you to everyone who has supported the film by the end of the week. You can see Cameron Boyce in a way that has never been seen before. It’s dark, it’s relevant, it’s timeless, and powerful. Spread the word.

Runt it tells the story of a group of friends from college who fall into a spiral of violence. Nice! What’s this all about, wasn’t it? See all the photos by clicking here.

The film is slated to release on July 31. Anyone who wants to watch it.



