The Owners, a thriller with Maisie Williams, it should arrive in the cinemas and on digital platforms such as the united states at the end of the year

The company’s u.s. RLJE Movies announced today (September 23), which in the long The Ownerscreated by the actress Maisie Williamswill be released in the U.S. by the end of 2020.

The project is the first feature film from the director of Julius Berg.

The studio plans to release the film both in theaters and in digital platforms.

In the story we follow a group of friends who plan a bank robbery that turns out to be wrong.

Williams stars as Mary, a young woman who will accompany him and a friend to rob the house of a married couple. When they come back up sooner than expected, the group needs to try to get out of the place with life, then that is the situation, flip it over, and the heist becomes a dangerous cat-and-mouse.

In the list there are the actors Jake Curran, Ian Kenny, Andrew Ellis, Sylvester McCoy, and With Rita Tushingham.

Berg also wrote the screenplay, along with Mathieu Gompel.

The Owners is not expected to debut in Brazil.