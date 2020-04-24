The relationship of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry-to go through the trouble of

Katy Perry and Orlando are one of the couples at the moment. In addition to that they are already in a marriage characterized, which, however, had to be postponed because of the the pandemic the artists await the arrival of their first son in common, because she is pregnant.

However, according to the latest information from the international press, not all of it has been a ‘bed of roses’.

As you note, the Us Weekly magazine, the relationship has changed a lot since I got pregnant”.

“In the Orlando area, and it has had ups and downs.”said a source to the publication. “Katy you are dealing with the nerves being a first-time mother, and in the center is the stressed out having a baby at this pointit, ” he added.

However, in spite of the problems, and the couple couldn’t be more excited about the arrival of a baby is something that should be happening very soon. That is, it is just a delicate moment, which of the two will have to overcome.

