Travis Scott to launch the new official single for “The Scotts” and with Kid Cudi on this Friday; check out the stretch

The game Fortnite you are promoting a brand new event in partnership with the Travis Scott this Thursday (23rd) and Saturday (the 25th), which features a host of new features including a special. In addition to the show, to the online the artist in the realm of games, with new skins, challenges, and more, this experience has been marked by the release of a new official single from it.

The song in question, with the participation of the Kid Cudiit was called “The Scotts”, and it appears first hand on the night of Thursday on the first day of the event. The stuff will hit the digital platforms in the early morning hours of Friday (24).

Check out a large chunk of the track below: