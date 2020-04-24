Travis Scott’s show prototype, the crazy, the Nike SB Dunk

Travis Scott’s show in a pair of Nike SB Dunks upcoming, that you should not get in the shops.

In the past few years, the rapper’s Travis Scott has consolidated its position not only as one of america’s most pre-eminent hip-hop music, but also as an influential figure in the world of streetwear and sneakers. Each cooperation with the Nike, It Next continues to grow as a designer, providing some of the postings, the most famous of the decade.

The song has already re-imagined Air Jordan 1’s, Air Jordan 4, and much, much more. His last project was the, Nike SB Dunk, which quickly sold out. Recently, we have seen the star, wearing some sneakers, eye-catching, and that it was posted yesterday, they are pretty cool.

Showing off her shoes while in quarantine, Travis Scott, has posted a series of photos and videos on their social media pages. The final slide is a close-up of a sample of never-before-seen to your Nike SB Dunk.

As pointed out by Sole Collector, this version of the sneaker has a striking resemblance to the retail version, especially with the color of the shoes. There are brands subtle Cactus Jack’s Records for the whole party, with all the patterns, plaid, and paisley, being left out of it.

What is the version of the shoe is a favorite of yours? In the sample, which to Him appeared on Instagram, or the one that actually made it to the store? Check out the photos below.