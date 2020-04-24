We Summon the Darkness | Alexandra Daddario, and Keean Johnson is in the image of the movie satánico

We Summon the Darkness with Alexandra Daddario it is caught in the midst of a wave of murders of satanists who have already left 18 people dead.

Keean Johnson,Johnny Knoxville , Maddie Hasson and Amy Forsyth you also star in.

In the movie, Three best friends, Alexis (Daddario), Val and Beverly go on a road trip to a music festival with heavy metal. Naively, they relate to the three guys, seemingly amused, and soon the party moves to the house of His own, a place too isolated, to the after party. The one that was supposed to be a night of fun and debauchery of youth can, on the contrary, to take a turn from dark and deadly. With killers on the loose, can anyone be trusted?

The film will arrive on VOD and Digital HD on On April 10, 2020 .

Directed by Marc Meyers the film premiered at last year’s Fantastic Fest.