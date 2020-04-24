‘We Summon to the Game’: Alexandra Daddario lures his victim in a new clip from the horror

The horror ‘We Summon the Darknesswin a brand new clip.

Check it out:

The film is directed by Marc Meyers.

Set up in 1988, the three best friends, Alexis, Val, and Beverley go on a road trip to a music festival with heavy metal music. Naive, do they relate to each other and with the three guys, seemingly amused, and soon the party moves to the country house of His, in a very secluded spot, to celebrate. The one that was supposed to be a night of fun turns into a nightmare of death. With killers on the loose, can anyone be trusted?

The cast counts with Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Logan Miller, Amy Forsyth and Austin Swift.

Take the time to watch it:

The terror will be released directly on VOD on the 10th day of April,.