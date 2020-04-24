You know, how was the honeymoon, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney they decided to spend a honeymoon in the countryside, after they are married.
The winner of the Oscar the owner of an art gallery, they got married in Rhode Island in the United States, in the middle of October. The ceremony had a few famous guests such as The., Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden and Cameron Diaz. The wedding came eight months after a rep for the actress confirm to go to the The E! News she was engaged to. The two have raised the rumors of a romance for the first time in the winter of 2018.
Now that Maroney and Lawrence are now officially husband and wife, the couple was enjoying a honeymoon. In accordance with the Peoplethe newly-weds are staying at the Nihi Sumba Resortthat is in Indonesia.
“The Nihi Sumba, we provide experiences that go beyond the ordinary vacation. We instigamos creativity, and are passionate about our guests, assisting them, for their life is super-connected and re-connect with the Land and the community“says the web site of the resort. “Each and every experience is different and customized. Custom-made for each client“.
Lawrence and, Maroney is getting in the home of the owner of the resort, and Chris Burch. The villa is huge, the call Ray Mandakaoffers beautiful views of the ocean, and a luxurious swimming pool.
So, how much does it cost to stay in the house? The daily rate is$ 52 thousand. This means that if they have to spend a week there, and pay the R$ 368 million.
A source also told People magazine that the couple was riding in during his stay in the local area. In accordance with the price list of the resort, and your experiences with your horse on the site range from$ 574 (swimming with the horses) to R$ 1,230 (Walk Nihioka & Coffee in the Morning).
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
The newly married couple wanted to take surf lessons are held in private during the honeymoon, the total cost would be$ 2, a thousand for an hour and a half. The resort also has a spa, which offers massages, manicures, and body treatments, among others. And Lawrence and, Maroney have wanted to enjoy a session of yoga in private, they would have to pay$ 820 for the sessáo an hour or so.
For those who don’t know, the resort has been in the same location Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter they celebrated their marriage in June of 2018. Despite the fact that it is a source that assured them that they were never married legally.