You know, how was the honeymoon, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney they decided to spend a honeymoon in the countryside, after they are married.

The winner of the Oscar the owner of an art gallery, they got married in Rhode Island in the United States, in the middle of October. The ceremony had a few famous guests such as The., Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden and Cameron Diaz. The wedding came eight months after a rep for the actress confirm to go to the The E! News she was engaged to. The two have raised the rumors of a romance for the first time in the winter of 2018.

Now that Maroney and Lawrence are now officially husband and wife, the couple was enjoying a honeymoon. In accordance with the Peoplethe newly-weds are staying at the Nihi Sumba Resortthat is in Indonesia.

“The Nihi Sumba, we provide experiences that go beyond the ordinary vacation. We instigamos creativity, and are passionate about our guests, assisting them, for their life is super-connected and re-connect with the Land and the community“says the web site of the resort. “Each and every experience is different and customized. Custom-made for each client“.