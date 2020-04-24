You’re alive? The Twitter of Michael Jackson, put up a photo of the idol with the mask for the coronavirus

Fans of Michael Jackson are mixed. The account of the King of Pop on Twitter, has been used, and the users don’t know what to think about this topic.
The oddest thing about this is that the publication has a message for the prevention of coronavirus (COVID-19). In the picture, Michael Jackson wears a mask, and it is not an issue.
Soon, fans were amazed as well. Michael has come to predicting a pandemic? The King of Pop, has died at the age of 50 years in 2009, due to a heart attack as a result of an overdose of prescription drugs. As such, the image has raised a lot of questions. “Be smart and safe,” he wrote on the page of Michael Jackson on Twitter. The son of Michael Jackson, makes a nice move on the pandemic, see
“Michael Jackson was ahead of his time,” said one fan. “I’m telling you, God’s got a phone in heaven,” joked another. The tweet is from the account of Michael Jackson’s has gained so much prominence that even Kim Kardashian has come to share it. Some of the fans started to joke that Michael Jackson is still alive, and the Twitter account is proof. There’s even a conspiracy theory that you would do this. The theory is that Michael Jackson’s faked death in 2009, in order to escape from the debts of millions. The statements of fashion designer of the year to a so-called ” mistake on the death certificate would be the evidence for the suggestion that some (see here). Madonna made a request to the unusual for Michael Jackson in the clip: “it Was crazy”
However, the tweet is of course not proof of anything. First of all, the account of Michael Jackson was created one month after the death of the King of Pop. In addition to this, it is clear that it is the company that manages the legacy of Michael Jackson will also take care of your social media accounts. It’s a way of keeping alive the image of the artist’s work. The theory is to predict the coronaviruses, on the other hand, it has a lot more power. The ex-security, Michael Jackson, Matt Fiddes, has confirmed that the player was afraid of a possible pandemic. The musician began to wear a mask of a doctor of dental surgery. After that, it took the item to the look of it, and Friddes warrants to you that, in part, that was because of their fear of some pandemic hit the world. The family of Michael Jackson has not confirmed this theory. Check out the article on the publication’s Twitter account, which is very popular.
