Zac Efron reveals the invitation of Leonardo DiCaprio’s for breakfast this morning at his home: “he burned all the waffles” – Monet

Zac Efron and Leonardo DiCaprio in 2008 (Picture: Getty Images)

Is there a friendship to happen. For a brand new episode of ‘the Hot One’, Zac Efron has revealed that he has already made coffee in the morning, at the home of a Leonardo DiCaprio when you sit down at the side of the actor in the event. The fact that it was revealed during a segment called, “Explain That ‘the Gram,” in which the presenter, Sean Evans and shows you all the photos from Instagram that your guests have posted, and question the context as well as the pair eat chicken wings every time more and more hot.

Zac Efron in 17 Again (2009) and the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile (By 2019) (Photo: Handout)

When Evans got hold of a picture of Efron and DiCaprio, sitting side-by-side at a basketball game, the star of Baywatch recorded at the meeting. “In fact, it was really cool that night, and this is the kind of thing that sticks in my head, it’s like, we weren’t talking at the moment,” said Efron. “And then I was waiting for him, and he took the cap down, and when the ball was on the other side, he said, like, ‘Hey man, would you like to go for coffee tomorrow?'”.

It’s no surprise that Zac has accepted the invitation. “And then he wrote down his phone number and handed it to me and the other team was scoring at a point-and no one saw it and I picked it up,” said Efron. “He prepared me breakfast the next day at his house.” According to the actor’s ‘Neighbours’, the menu consisted of some of the classics of the coffee in the morning, “He waffles, then burned them and then made you pancakes,” said Efron, laughing. “It was amazing”.

The house of the actor Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo: Getty Images/Handout)

The actor, of California, said he jumped at the chance to pick up a few tips from DiCaprio about the show. “I was, like, a billion questions for him at that time. Will definitely deal with a lot of enemies in my life, sort of, sitting down next to her, I was like, ‘Dude, how do you deal with this a long time ago?'”. According to the actor’s ‘High School Musical’, DiCaprio has said that with the treatment, Efron was a “little different” from what he was used to it. So much so, that when Zac Efron arrived at the house of DiCaprio’s for breakfast in the morning, he looks to be about 10 cars in the second one, the one that caught DiCaprio’s off-guard. “And he said, ‘yes, Yes, never have so many cars here. And he was like, ‘This is crazy'”.

Actor Zac Efron (Picture: Instagram)

Zac Efron even said that the simple act of DiCaprio’s really meant a lot to him. “I really appreciate the fact that I have given up this time. It made me feel good about it,” he said. “It has helped me out a little.”

