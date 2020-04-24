Zac Efron says he doesn’t want to ever again have the body, which he exhibited at the ‘Baywatch’ – Monet

+



Zac Efron in a scene from Baywatch (2017) (Photo: Handout)

Zac Efron is one of the largest galãs in the world of cinema in the world. And one of those times that your body is the most impressive of his fans, it was in the movie ‘Baywatch’ (2017), when the actor went on a strict diet and exercise routine.

The star, however, revealed that it did not want to go through with this sacrifice again, to achieve such a body. “I don’t ever want to be in that shape again,” said Efron, on the participation of the popular YouTube channel-Hot Ones.

Actor Zac Efron inside of the sauna (Picture: Instagram)

In 2016, when he was preparing for the filming of the ‘Baywatch’ actor has used his Twitter account to talk to you about your diet. “The nine days of absolutely zero carbohydrates and sugar. Only the proteins that are organic, fed with organic grass and greens,” he said.

The revelation that you do not want to achieve the body you’ve presented it in a ‘Baywatch’ comes just a few months later, the actor is almost dying of a bacterial infection at the end of 2019 at the latest.

The Rock and Zac Efron in a reboot of Baywatch ” (Photo: Handout)

Efron was in Papua New Guinea writing your new program, You Zac Efron when he contracted a dangerous bacteria that caused an infection with symptoms similar to those of typhoid fever. He had to be rushed to a hospital in Australia, where he was admitted to the hospital.

‘Baywatch’ was directed by Seth Gordon, and is based on the famous series of the 1990s starring Pamela Anderson. The film is in its cast, in addition to Efron, the names like The Rock, Priyanka Chopra, and Alexandra Daddario.

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.