1 year later, the Ultimate proof that THIS is still the best hero in the Marvel comics

The choice is not easy, but for Tony Stark, the Iron Man deserves to be crowned as the best hero in the Marvel film. The reasons are not lacking.

The first point is that the character that Robert Downey, Jr. launched the MCU, the universe of film from the Marvel universe. The success of the “Iron Man” has made it possible for the growth of the franchise.

This is not to be won over, if Tony Stark wasn’t loved by the general public. The bottom line is that the “Iron Man”, caught the attention of fans and brought us a great base for the MCU.

It is only logical that the Man of Iron was increased at the expense of the partnership. Among them, the spider-man and after Spider-Man, the pupil of him in the MCU, the relationships between the characters, it is, indeed, one of my favorite characters.

The avengers: Deadline, even if tragic, reminder of the importance of the “Iron Man”, and it also adds to the story of the hero in the MCU, the universe of film from the Marvel universe.

