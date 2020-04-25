1 year later, the Ultimate proof that THIS is still the best hero in the Marvel comics

Avengers: Ultimate is the greatest film in the MCU, the universe of film from the Marvel comics, and is unlikely to lose that position. The one-year anniversary of the launch on the 25th of April, and the film shows it.
Not only that, the Avengers: Deadline, still the proof as to which is the best hero in the Marvel film.
First of all, it is worth remembering that many of the heroes could be put in place. Every fan has their favorite, and they know the reasons for that could be placed on one or the other character is the best one in the MCU. But, if this is the case, what is taken into account, it is important that the hero of a Marvel to the universe of the film and the closing of his story in Avengers: Ultimatum. With this, fans can only imagine the two characters, Captain America and Iron Man. Steve Rogers', if there ever was a plan, surely that would be the second, but fighting up close for the first time.
The choice is not easy, but for Tony Stark, the Iron Man deserves to be crowned as the best hero in the Marvel film. The reasons are not lacking. The first point is that the character that Robert Downey, Jr. launched the MCU, the universe of film from the Marvel universe. The success of the "Iron Man" has made it possible for the growth of the franchise. This is not to be won over, if Tony Stark wasn't loved by the general public. The bottom line is that the "Iron Man", caught the attention of fans and brought us a great base for the MCU. It is only logical that the Man of Iron was increased at the expense of the partnership. Among them, the spider-man and after Spider-Man, the pupil of him in the MCU, the relationships between the characters, it is, indeed, one of my favorite characters. The avengers: Deadline, even if tragic, reminder of the importance of the "Iron Man", and it also adds to the story of the hero in the MCU, the universe of film from the Marvel universe.
Tony Stark is a fundamental part of the plan for the trip back in time – as it always has been. The "Iron Man", is the main character in all of the great stories of the MCU, such as in The Avengers, after the Avengers: Age of Ultron, and also in Captain America: Civil War. In addition to this, if you feel obligated to help out when I remember that I had to save Spider-Man. This time it shows a different side of Tony Stark's that represents the constant evolution of the hero in the Marvel universe. The movie brought the family to the "Iron Man". The interaction between Tony and Morgan, his daughter, cried the fans, as well as the iconic phrase, "I love you, and 3000". In the end, the Avengers: Ultimate has shown a big change for him in the MCU. A hero is self-centered in the first "Iron Man" in 2008, Tony Stark found out the hard way is the work of a true hero. To destroy Thanos and saving the Earth's. Iron Man saves them all, even after losing as much as a family, and not being able to have a future with Pepper Potts, his wife, and their daughter, Morgan. The final gesture of the "Iron Man" sure, put it in a special spot in the MCU.
