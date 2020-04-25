A friend of Jennifer Aniston’s and Brad Pitt’s comments on the current relationship of the former couple, and said: “you Could survive anything; watch this!

At the beginning of the year 2020, the re-engagement with the public, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, and let all be aware of, and delighted customers – including all of his friends, such as Melissa Etheridge. In the second one (06) the singer was on “Watch What Happens Live” and talked about the friendship with the ex-couple. In addition, she explained what to expect in the future from the two of them.

“Oh, God!” I was hoping to do the program, not to mention it, the one who shall not be named”bush said she’s an artist, after being asked by Andy Cohen about the hysteria in regard to the reunion of Brad and Jen. “Oh, you know what? I loved Brad and Jen together, and they were beautiful”continued Melissa.

For her, the relationship between them, will follow the exhibition: “I do believe that they will always be friends, because they are two very special people that could survive anything. I just hope that their relationship will last”. Either way, Her not to forget about the times of the dating of the two of them. “Of course, we are always going to [esperar por isso]… Those were the glory days… I remember those days.”he said. Watch:

In January, Brad and Jennifer, have caused uproar on the internet and in the media after the meet in front of the camera at the SAG Awards. However, it does not have any involvement with the romantic, ensures that in the Entertainment Tonight. “Brad and Jen went back to talk to after their relationships have ended. They have already seen it, but it only happens occasionally, and randomly, a source said. And he added: “Jen is often photographed, so she was mindful to avoid the Mall because while she has always loved him, she never wanted to start any rumor”.

The over-reaction of the public, however, it was not a big surprise to me. “She didn’t expect how great the reaction of the public on them is going to be. The two of them laughed a lot about it,” said the insider.

“Brad and Jen seem to be honestly happy. The two definitely worked in their friendship, and their meetings are a lot of genuine. Brad loves her and she is really enjoying her moment in the sun”, he said.

According to a source in the vehicle, to the stars, “it’s definitely moved on” from the end of their relationship in 2005, and the acting, in particular, made by a number of problems that they had when they were together.

“Brad you are completely sober right now, and if you find yourself in a place that is so different from the one in which it was when the two were in a relationship,” he told the reporter. “Brad is, in fact, a guy that is introspective, that is hard work in itself. He said he was sorry for her, for a lot of things that he feels that it was his fault in the relationship, the two of them. It really has taken our mistakes, and this has changed the relationship of the present to them. The two moved forward,” he said.