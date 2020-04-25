Actress Margot Robbie and invites prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a dinner in Los Angeles – Monet

+



Margot Robbie / Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie wants to give a warm welcome to prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the change of the duke and duchess of Sussex, to the North. On Saturday, the actress ‘Bird of Prey’ opened up about her friendship with Harry and it was revealed that the couple has “their reasons” for leaving the royal family.

find out more

“I know prince Harry for a while, and it really is a great guy,” she told the tabloid The Sun. “I know as much as the next person and what a great decision it is whether to move to the other side of the world. I still have a lot of missing London, but I have my reasons for the move, and they have their reasons for that decision,” he said. Robbie added: “this is Not a joke”.

find out more

The actress and the duchess Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry (Photo: Instagram)

The actress has also said that he wants to invite you to the duke, and the duke of Sussex to dine in Los Angeles with her husband, Tom Ackerley. “If they’re going to be spending more time in Los Angeles, ca, we would like to have dinner with them,” said Robbie. The star became friends with Harry potter in December 2015 at the latest, when they met at a party at the home of a model, Suki Waterhouse. Robbie has revealed that Cara Delevingne was the one who introduced them.

find out more

Actress Margot Robbie (Picture: Instagram)

Their friendship had a beginning, it is quite funny though, because Robbie didn’t recognize you initially, Harry thought that it was Ed Sheeran. “In fact, when I first saw the glasses, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know who Ed Sheeran was, on the party’. It was really, really offended,'” she said to Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show in march of 2016.

find out more

The post to be shared on the joint account of Prince Harry and the duchess Meghan Markle on Instagram, announcing the departure of the couple from the British Royal Family (Picture: Instagram)

Harry and Meghan, resigned, officially as the senior members of the royal family are no longer with us, using their titles of “royal highness”, and then moved to Canada, although a source has told PEOPLE magazine that they have searched for homes in the Los Angeles area. Harry and Meghan are also taking advantage of the time with his son, 9 month old, Archie. In addition to establishing themselves in their new life, the couple is also preparing for the launch of her own charitable organization. They recently visited Stanford University to meet with professors on the project.

find out more

The hollywood actress, Margot Robbie, and her husband, movie producer Tom Ackerley (Picture: Getty Images)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.