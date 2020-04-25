All that we know about, ‘Chromatica’, the new album of Lady Gaga – 11/03/2020

Lady Gaga is back and her fans can’t wait for the new album, the pop of the album “Chromatica”, and that it would be released that is scheduled for the 10th of April, but was postponed because of the pandemic of the coronavirus. “Now is not the time for a release such as this,” explained the singer, who has pledged to the disk, to the year 2020.

What can we expect from the new job, Her music, and what are the secrets of a new era in music. Check out everything we have discovered:

A fan of pop music, who cares it gives so much value to the aesthetics of the music. So, you can imagine what a stir that the disclosure of the cover art for “Chromatica, on the evening of the 5th of April, was. The fans have even tried to read the names of the bands in the image on the vinyl, but the letters are blurry.

More pop than ever before

After his transition to country music with songs such as “Million Reasons” and “Shallow,” Lady Gaga returns to bet on the pop and dance that made her famous. The singer has worked with on the “Stupid Love” on the side of the producer, BloodPop, who has collaborated with Madonna, and Justin Bieber, and you’ll have to Max Martin as the producer of the other tracks on the disc.

Max is known to be one of the greatest composers of the hits of the past 20 years, where she was responsible for such hits as “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears, “and” Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry.

The other composer is confirmed, it is Ryan Tedder, who has previously worked with names such as Adele and Beyoncé. “Happy to be a part of this album. An old wish come true,” said Ryan, on Instagram.

‘Escape’

In an interview with the magazine “Paper”, she said “Chromatica,” it’s like a “safety valve” for the physical pain of fibromyalgia and depression.

“On some days, I just couldn’t get off the couch, because I was in pain in the body as a whole,” he said. The producer Bloodpop, which she defines as the “center” of the new album, it has helped in those moments, “He said,” Let’s go. We’re going to do it'”.

I will cry my eyes out, or desabafando about something that had happened to me, my pain, my depression. I started the day badly, but at the end of it I was dancing and looking at herself in the mirror practicing choreography. Every day, the experience was an enlightening one

Partnership starry

According to the news site Hits Daily Double, the disc of the Concert will be partnering with other great artists. While nothing has been confirmed, the big rumor is that Ariana Grande would join forces with a singer and in a piece of music. The two have been spotted at the same recording studio at the beginning of the year, and they love to comment on posts of each other on Instagram.

The other possibility is the partnership’s strategy, the girlband korea, BLACKPINK. To YG Entertainment, the company that looks after the career of the group, commented on the rumors at the beginning of the march: “They are working on so many projects. It is difficult to confirm this information right now. Therefore, you have to wait for the official announcement. We plan to give the fans what they expect, there is a lot of time listening to good music and good news”.

A collection of the greatest hits

The album is available for pre-order on iTunes, and on the other site, where you can see it on the cover of the interim project, which is entirely in the color pink, and also the total number of tracks on the disk 16. And, if you include all the songs from the deluxe version of the album will feature no less than 19 new series.

Music, dancing

In a recent interview with radio host Zane Lowe’s show, Gaga explained that the majority of the songs on the new album is going to have a footprint to cover. “I think it’s the best way to describe the album is that I put all of my heart, there my pain, and all the messages I’ve received. These are songs that I think are fun and energetic. I want people to dance and feel happy,” said.

A tour of the international

Even before the “Chromatica” to be released, Her music has already made the first few dates of their international tour. After spending a year with a residency of shows in Las Vegas, it is the presentations that are scheduled on the stages of Europe and the United States of america.

Is there any chance of Her coming back to the united states? The singer has canceled his participation at the Rock in Rio in 2017 and, from then on, the little monsters brazilians can’t wait for the return of the singer to our stage. But for the moment there is nothing confirmed yet.