Ariana Grande pays tribute to Lady Gaga on the anniversary: “An angel who changed my life” – the one Who

+



Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Lady Gaga: a complete, 34 years old this Saturday (the 28th). For Instagram, Ariana Grande homenegou to a friend, in speaking of the importance she has in your life.

find out more

“Happy birthday to you to, literally, an angel who has changed my life in many ways. I’m going to tell you more things, but for you it makes my heart feel so full, so happy, and tired. I wish you all the happiness in the world, today and every day! It has a bit of a noodle!”, played Total.

The relationship between the article is an old one. In the past year, Gaga has sent flowers to the Total, for his or her birthday. At that time, the star of the The Focus was given the same treat back.

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.