artists and activists in the academy awards

Joaquin Phoenix: “We de-link ourselves too much from the natural world, and we feel guilty about having a vision, self-centered” | Frazen Harrison/ Getty Images/ AFP

Sao Paulo Joaquin Phoenix won on Sunday (9th) the same as 2020 in the best actor category, for his work on the film “Wild,” and he acknowledged the award with a speech filled with criticism of the social inequalities. After the ceremony, the actor has been photographed eating a snack is vegan, with his girlfriend, Rooney Mara, next to the statue that you purchased.

“To be talking about gender inequality, racism, the rights of gay and lesbian people, indigenous peoples, or animals, we are talking about fighting against the idea of a nation, a race, a gender, or a species, you have the right to dominate, to control, to use and exploit others with impunity. I believe that we de-link ourselves too much from the natural world, and we feel guilty about having a vision, self-centered,” said the Phoenix to take to the stage.

The artist has stated he does not feel superior to any other nominee or to any other person present, because, according to him, they all share the same love for the movie.

“We are entering into the natural world and steal their resources. We feel the right to artificially inseminating a cow and then steal her baby when it is born, even if their cries of anguish can be heard. And then we drink the milk intended for the calf, and put it in our coffee and cereal. When we use compassion and love as our principles, we can design, develop, and implement systems changes that will be beneficial for all the living beings and the environment,” he said, touched.

The Phoenix finished, well, thank you, to paraphrase a quote from a song of his brother River Phoenix to go to the rescue with love, and peace will follow”. (Marina, Lawrence/ Folhapress)

Natalie Portman: the actress has expressed her protest against the misogyny and wearing a black cloak, with the names of the directors overlooked by the Academy | Robin Beck

Natalie Portman is a protest of women

Sao Paulo Natalie Portman, 38, paid tribute to the filmmakers, women who did not receive nominations by the academy, in Hollywood, in the 92 edition of the Oscars, which took place on the evening of this Sunday (9th) in Los Angeles, California, usa.

With a black back cover with their names embroidered in gold, the actress has expressed her protest against the misogyny of the culture industry into its own on the red carpet of the awards ceremony.

Among the names are embroidered on the dress of the actress was the director Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwing and Lorene Scafaria.

In this edition of the Oscar, and no woman was nominated in the category for best director. In the entire history of the ceremony, the five women were appointed, and a win in 2020: Kathryn Bigelow for the “War on Terror”. (Folhapress)

