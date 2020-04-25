Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne became the face of the year in Brazil

For a couple it is perfect! Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne they chose to Brazil to spend the beginning of the year, and were spotted strolling around Rio de Janeiro. The actresses were seen for the first time on the 29th of December, in the heart of Ipanema, and even took pictures with a few fans, take a look at it:

This fan not only has the Guy Won on the beach, as it has been turned to the side of the bed! Lucky that he speaks, isn’t he?

People have posted pictures of the actress leaving a restaurant and walking on the beach. Unfortunately, however, the couple is no longer on the ground in brazil. They both have been spotted at the airport in Sao Paulo, most likely, waiting for the scale to arrive at the The Golden globesheld on the last Sunday (5/1). Take a look at:

I hope that they will come and hang out here more often! can



