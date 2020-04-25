At 53 years of age, Halle Berry continues to surprise us with abs (well) defined as follows: “Unbelievable”

Actress Halle Berry has taken the opportunity to encourage their followers to the Instagram.

To be determined, Halle Berry, 53-year-old, he challenged himself to achieve the goal of a project in the film to attract some shredded abs. And on Friday, the 8th day, the actress was able to achieve this goal, which has been sharing on Instagram.

“There is no better feeling than setting a goal and achieving it. It’s one of my goals for the film was bruised’? The abdominal set. And what about today? Finally, I was able to get those abs, and it’s incredible!”, he wrote Halle Berry in a photo caption, which appears on the display, the proud, the belly is set.

The Hollywood star also encouraged her followers to set his goals and achieve them with a lot of dedication.

You see, now the image Halle Berry in the stomach (a lot), as defined, in the photo gallery we have prepared for you.