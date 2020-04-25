Beyonce donates$ 6 million to help the victims of the new coronavirus – Him-News

(Photo: Handout)

Beyonce teamed up on a new initiative by the founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, to give a total amount of US$ 6 million to various initiatives to combat the coronavirus in the united states. In a statement on its the official website of the singer also stressed on the need of low-income communities, and emphasized that charitable donations to organizations that are focused on well-being, mental well-being.

“Non-white communities have been suffering in epic proportions, the pandemic of coronaviruses. Many of the families that live in areas that are unfit homes, which makes the separation of the social impossible. The communities in which it no longer has the funding to education, health care, housing and now face the alarming rates of infection and fatality rates. And they don’t have access to testing or health care system,” says the official press release.

According to her, the target of the income that is for organizations that are based in their own communities and in the WORLD, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, to provide mental well-being in Houston, texas, new York, New Orleans and Detroit. Shutting down the press release, Her she asked a help from all of you. “These times are unprecedented, and we’re going to take a collective effort to make a difference.”

At the end of last year, Beyoncé took part in the festival Together At Home, and that it has raised$ 127.9 million, on behalf of the workers at the front line of the fight against the coronavirus.

Recently, other celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna, and Angelina Jolie have also been shown to have empathy when you make a contribution intended for the treatment and prevention of Covid-as many as 19 in the states of Mississippi and Tennessee, making donations to organizations that fight to the coroanvírus, and to maintain the power of the children of the vault, respectively. The singer, P!we are also able to make a donation of$ 500, a thousand to the Emergency Fund at the Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, pennsylvania.