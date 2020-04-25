Beyonce, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez will also take the shows online

Photo: reproduction/twitter

The streaming platform Demand came in the wake of the other entertainment sites that have been mobilized to encourage (and condone) the social isolation of it in a fun way. The channel will have its own music festival, with the “Home Demand”. From Wednesday the 25th until Sunday the 29th, the platform will provide a daily schedule of 12-hour concerts are free, open to non-members. The line-up varies daily, and follows a specific theme for each date.

For the start of the contest, the theme was “latinidades”. From 13: 1 in the morning on Wednesday, and the singers, such as Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, CNCO, and the brazilian Lexa is bringing the public into the house, the swing of Latin music. On Thursday, the pop tops the list, with Lizzo at the front. For the week, you will still have the electronic music, and on Friday the hip-hop music on a Saturday. To close the festival, Beyonce’s and Rihanna’s take on the R&B on Saturday and Sunday.

Check out the full line-up:

On Thursday (the 26th) Pop: Lizzo, Rosalia, The Chainsmokers, Bazzi, Dermot Kennedy, and more

On Friday (the 27th) – Electronic: deadmau5, Daft Punk, Pieces, and more

On Saturday (the 28th) – Hip-Hop: Jay-Z, J. Cole, Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, Gunna, City, Girls, Girls, Girls 21 the Savage, and more

On Sunday (march 29) R&B: Beyonce, Rihanna, Ari Lennox, Trey Songz, Jorja Smith, H. E. R, and more

When it comes to watching the shows, just go to the app’s page in the link.